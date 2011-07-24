Hope no one bought that $2,800 knife set or $429 copper crockpot off Kristin Cavallari's recently revealed wedding registry, because it looks like the nuptials are off.

Sources confirm to People and Access Hollywood that the reality starlet, 24, is no longer engaged to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, 28, who proposed in April after eight whole months of togetherness.

"She got dumped," an insider tells the mag. "She's absolutely devastated. She can't believe this is happening."

The breakup comes only one week after Kristin tweeted, "Thx to all my amazing friends for making my engagement party a blast last night!"

Before purportedly getting punted, Kristin had planned to move to the Windy City for the upcoming NFL season and was busy working out the details of their planned spring aisle-walk.

"She was planning her dream wedding, the date was set, the location -- everything was set," sighs the snitch. "She's in shock that the dream wedding she was planning is going to end this way."

But one source says the relationship wasn't always so dreamy.

Jay was "beyond controlling and didn't really like Kristin to go out," alleges a confidant. "When she did go out, he called all the time and demanded to know exactly where she was going and who she was with."

Concludes the pal, "He made her choose between him and being friends with a lot of her girlfriends. I'm not surprised it didn't last."

Pipes in a Bears source to the Chicago Sun-Times, "I never felt those two had much in common. Plus, Jay is such a private guy. ... He hated all the hoopla and press attention Kristin brought with her."

Cutler popped the question with a sizable, square-cut sparkler during a south-of-the-border getaway over Easter weekend, after he secured permission from Cavallari's father.

"I kind of knew it was coming," she told Us Weekly. "But I was definitely very surprised."

Of their relationship, K.Cav enthused, "I think that we both knew right away that it was very different and very special."

The blonde was reportedly spied Saturday night at Los Angeles hot spot The Beverly sans her engagement ring.

