A little less than six months ago, Eva Longoria was said to be devastated over the collapse of her marriage to Tony Parker amid rumors that he'd engaged in some extramarital texting.

But she appears to have recovered nicely, and looked quite content this weekend while soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her rebound love, Spanish singer Eduardo Cruz.

The "Desperate Housewives" star sported a teeny green bikini as she snuggled up to the shirtless, tattooed crooner, whom she was first linked to back in January.

The south-of-the-border getaway follows the pair's recent hang-time in Los Angeles with Cruz's big sister, Penelope, and brother-in-law Javier Bardem.

The quartet not only enjoyed a double date for dinner, but they also hit a Prince concert together, where Eva, 36, and Eduardo, 26, were seen enjoying some PDA during the show.

"Things are getting very serious between Eva and Eduardo," a source tells People. "They're really happy."

In addition to relaxing in Cabo with friends, the couple strolled on a beach in Mazatlan and lunched with the governor of Sinaloa state.

