Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell are already starting to look alike, but are they ready to commit to forever? Over the weekend, the rekindled flames stepped out in Los Angeles sporting matching ensembles of black leather coats, message T-shirts and cancer sticks. The actress, however, was also wearing something all her own: a ring on her left hand.

Sure, the sparkler looks a lot like the one that touched off aisle-walk talk in November (at the time, ERW denied the engagement rumors and explained that she had been wearing the ring since she was 14).

Still, the bauble flash was enough to ramp up the engagement rumblings, with Us Weekly reporting that Bell recently popped the question.

So far, their respective reps (and Twitter accounts) are mum on the betrothal reports.

Late last month, the mag reported that the British actor, who reconnected with the former fiancée of Marilyn Manson in the summer of 2011 after their initial yearlong hookup fizzled in 2006, was set to propose.

"They have been shopping for rings for at least a month," said a source.

Of course, the pair don't need a rock to cement their love. They already have tattoos from their first go-round on the wheel of love, when Evan, 24, had a "J" tattooed on her ankle and Jamie, 25, had an "E" inked on his arm.

Plus, Bell seems to know the way to her heart. On Saturday, she posted a photo of a Christian Louboutin shoebox and a videogame. The pic's caption: "You know you've found your soul mate when they give you shoes and Nintendo games for Christmas."

