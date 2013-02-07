Last month, Carrie Underwood acknowledged to Allure that she's "not close" to Taylor Swift, although they "run into each other at events." But are they dead set on avoiding each other at Sunday's Grammy Awards?

So says Us Weekly, which reports that staffers were ordered to keep the blonde crooners "from crossing paths" during the show because "they hate each other."

The supposed source of their ostensible animosity? "Taylor feels Carrie is always rude to her," tattles a Swift pal, "so she steers clear of her."

But don't expect a tussle to ensue if the chart-toppers accidentally bump into each other during the ceremony. A Swift source assures Gossip Cop that the feud news is false.

Meanwhile, in other "successful ladies reduced to a catfight cliché" news, the National Enquirer claims Jessica Chastain "has her claws out" for fellow Best Actress Oscar nominee Jennifer Lawrence.

"Jessica can't stand the fact that Jennifer is stealing her thunder!" alleges a source. "What's more, the critics have been gushing over Jennifer's award show speeches, and it's been killing Jessica!"

But a confidant inside Camp Chastain bills the hostility talk as "hysterical" and insists the thespian has never uttered a word about J.Law.

