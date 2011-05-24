The cast members of "The Jersey Shore" don't seem to be doing much to change that whole idea of the ugly American. TMZ says tempers flared and fists flew between castmates Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as they filmed their MTV show Monday night in Florence, Italy.

Word is, the brawl began when inconstant, altercation-loving flames Ronnie and Samantha "Sammi" Giancola got into yet another argument. That somehow led to "a major fistfight" between Ronnie and The Situation, which evidently left both with cuts and bruises.

"Monday evening, Mike received medical attention after an accidental injury in the house," MTV tells E! News in a vague-sounding statement. "He was treated and is now at home with the rest of the cast."

In paparazzi photos of the guidos returning home, the shoeless, hoodie-sporting Situation can be seen with red marks around his left eye and on his forehead.

Ronnie, meanwhile, was snapped removing a bandage on his right hand before climbing out of his car, the better to see the cuts and scabs on his knuckles. (His hair, unfortunately, came through the alleged tussle unharmed, remaining in its usual Lego snap-on style.)

So, based on the pictures alone, we're going to conclude that The Situation's face ended up in front of Ronnie's fist. A lot. Should make for an entertaining season.

Perhaps this is why Florence has prohibited the gym-, tan- and laundry-espousing cast from shooting at some of the city's most famous locations, including the Uffizi gallery, and warned them against being filmed drinking in public.

The town also wants the show to promote Italy's culture, which seems optimistic with Snooki around.

