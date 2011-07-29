It's been more than six months since Kelly Osbourne's bitter, Twitter-fueled breakup with fiancé Luke Worrall, but the relationship remains as toxic as it can get in 140 characters or less.

Trouble began on Tuesday as Kelly mourned friend Amy Winehouse at her London funeral. That's when a Worrall follower unkindly noted, "What did you ever see in @misskellyO smartest thing you ever did was to dump the hypocritical cow."

Instead of simply ignoring the tweet, Osbourne's ex reportedly responded with an erudite "lol," which he made sure to direct at her before quickly deleting it.

But those three little letters sent Ozzy's little girl into a white-hot tweeting rage, the likes of which she hasn't been in since she publicly denounced Luke as the "biggest piece of s---" who "used me for my money" during their December split.

"you've made it very clear u only dated me 4 my life style but s--- tweets about me the day im @ a funeral u have hit a new low," Kelly raged. "it was fine when my Kellyphant a-- was paying 4everything wasn't it? i just didn't think u could get much lower but u did #wow."

Kelly, apparently already feeling sensitive over uncharitable messages directed at her regarding Winehouse, debated about pulling the plug on her account.

"dont think i want a twitter page anymore the fact that ppl get joy from being mean 2 me makes me sick," she moaned. "whats the point? there is to much evil."

Osbourne must have reconsidered her stance, because she soon returned to Twitter to rant over so-called Winehouse pals who are making a buck by talking to the press, an apparent dig at British "Big Brother" contestant Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace: "her real friends have more dignity then to get $ 2 talk about her!"

At least Kelly found a more positive outlet for her emotions on Thursday night, as she joined Amy's friends and family to celebrate the late singer's life at her favorite London jazz club, Jazz After Dark.

Those on hand included Winehouse's parents, Mitch and Janis, her friend and frequent collaborator, Mark Ronson, and her last boyfriend, Reg Traviss.

