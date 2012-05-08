If you lust over Blair Waldorf's bright lipstick collection or Serena van der Woodsen's sexy, beachy waves, then Birchbox's latest Gossip Girl-inspired collection is for you.

Shipping now, Birchbox's four theme boxes contain the Kerastase hair products used on set by the show's hair department head Jennifer Johnson, the Dior Extase mascara lead makeup artist Amy Tagliamonti loves, plus other goodies inspired by your favorite Upper East Siders. Each box is available for just $10 at birchbox.com.

"Gossip Girl is one of the biggest trendsetters in fashion, but also in beauty," Birchbox co-founder Katia Beauchamp tells Us Weekly. "We collaborated with the makeup and hair teams on the Gossip Girl set and curated a selection of our favorite products. The whole idea of Birchbox is that you get to try a product before you buy it, so you splurge effectively, this avoiding that product graveyard we all have!"

While on the set of Birchbox's shoot with minions Jessica (Alice Callahan) and Penelope (Amanda Setton), Us got the scoop on Blair (Leighton Meester) and Serena's (Blake Lively) signature makeup and hair looks straight from the pros who have been creating them all this time.

"Blair has always been well put-together and her style is classic, but lately we've been experimenting with deeper and brighter lip colors," Tagliamonti tells Us. "I love berry colors on Leighton -- she really has perfect lips. Even oranges look really lovely on her."

As for Serena, "I would describe her makeup as warm, sunny and a bit fashion forward, but in an carefree way," says Tagliamonti. "We always focus on the eyes with a little shimmer and lots of mascara to keep her eyes popping and keep her skin warm and more natural."

And while Nate Archibald (Chace Crawford) underwent a major hair change a few seasons ago when he ditched his man bangs, Blair and Serena's hair has remained fairly consistent. "Serena's look is effortless, care-free and very California," Johnson explains. "Whereas Blair, who was so preoccupied with her hair being so perfect early on, has really learned to let her hair down."

Tune into Gossip Girl's season five finale on the CW May 14 at 8/7 c.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Gossip Girl: Get Serena and Blair's Hair and Makeup Right At Home