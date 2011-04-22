Admit it: You're way more into what the characters on Gossip Girl are wearing than who they're hooking up with. If only dressing like Serena, Blair and Lily didn't require an unlimited trust fund. Well now you can raid the stylish cast's closets without spending a fortune on gilt.com, the invitation-only online sample sale site.

Gilt Groupe tapped the show's stylist Eric Daman to curate a collection inspired by the character's most iconic wardrobe pieces. So whether your taste is classic and chic a la Blair Waldorf or sexy and cool like Serena, you'll can steal their style at an affordable price. (There will also be Chuck Bass and Lily van der Woodsen-inspired pieces to purchase, too!) The sale starts Monday April 25 at noon ET and ends Wednesday April 27 at noon ET.

Blair

A tweed suit isn't something you'd expect to see on a young woman, but this Upper East Side-princess makes the sophisticated getup look fresh and modern.

Get it on Gilt:

Rachel Roy Lightweight Tweed Tailored Moto Jacket, $599

Rachel Roy Lightweight Tweed Tailored Pencil Skirt, $299

Serena

Whether it's shoulder-baring, cleavage-baring, or in this case, leg-baring, S rarely passes up a chance to slip into a form-fitting number like this one.

Get it on Gilt:

TART Long Sleeve Veronica Dress, $99

