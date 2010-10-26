Can anyone be just friends on "Gossip Girl?" Hardly. Right now, Serena (Blake Lively) and Hot Business Professor Colin (Sam Page) are trying to keep things strictly academic, while Chuck (Ed Westwick) and Blair (Leighton Meester) have decided to hold their fire.While we're sure everyone will make a valid effort at keeping things platonic, we know it won't last long. So who is going to break first? Will Blair and Chuck have the love-hate sex that fans have been waiting for all season? Will Serena get hot for teacher "Pretty Little Liars" style? In next week's Nov. 1 episode, "War at the Roses," things will definitely reach a boiling point. Blair is off-the-charts antagonistic as she plans for her birthday party, which will be attended by special guest Robyn as Zap2it was the first to report. Also on the guest list? Celeb stylist Rachel Zoe (bananas!) and Elle creative director Joe Zee, formerly of "The City" (moment of silence, please). At the party, Serena and Nate (Chace Crawford) stage a Blair/Chuck intervention - highly necessary, if the preview clips below are anything to go by. As always, shenanigans ensue... which doesn't end pretty for Zoe, judging by the photo.We die.Follow Zap2it and @cadlymack on Twitter and Zap2it on Facebook for the latest TV, movie and celebrity news.Photo: CW

