Looks like that dinner Bradley Cooper had with a mystery woman a few days back was just a meal. Amid a spate of breakup reports, he went public with current squeeze Suki Waterhouse at Spike TV's Guys Choice Awards on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The actor, 38, held hands with the 20-year-old British model as he introduced her to the big-name likes of Amy Adams (chitchatting with them below), Ben Affleck and Mark Wahlberg, all of whom have been in the business since Suki was in diapers. (Too bad Bradley's pal Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't there to make small talk, since he's also 38 and dating a 20-year-old model.)

Cooper was first spied with Waterhouse in London back in February. Since then, they've been seen riding a motorcycle in Paris and hanging out on the Boston set of B.Coop's "American Hustle."

The celebrity-stuffed Guys' Choice Awards presumably presented a good networking opportunity for aspiring actress Waterhouse.

"She's ambitious and has a successful modeling career in the U.K., which she is desperate to replicate in the States," a source told Radar in May. "She would love Bradley to introduce her to some producers and directors to expand her acting career. She wants to make sure that this relationship works."

