Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez have moved quickly to quash swirling reports that their capricious, year-plus romance has once again hit the skids.

Us says the actress, 38, and the New York Yankees slugger, 35, were "very affectionate" at a post-MTV Movie Awards bash Sunday at SoHo House in Los Angeles: They arrived hand-in-hand, played several games of tonsil hockey and generally stayed bicep-to-bulging-bicep throughout the evening.

"They left early holding hands," a source adds to People. "She was all smiles with him."

The night before, they were again spied cuddling up at SoHo House, says Us, with Rodriguez resting his hand on Cam's posterior as they exited the members-only hot spot, a move she reciprocated by entwining her fingers in his jeans.

Two nights before, they watched Game 2 of the NBA finals at a Los Angeles bar, according to People.

Such coziness belies reports that A-Rod cut the actress loose because she had supposedly "pushed for more of a commitment" (he, meanwhile, is rumored to have pushed for more of another c-word: cup size).

Diaz, who recently told Maxim that her romance with Rodriguez is "really awesome," was said to be feeling "hurt and betrayed" because "she tried so hard to please him. She traveled for him. … She went overboard."

Overboard or not, it looks like their romance remains very much afloat for the time being.

