Has Ron Weasley ditched Gryffindor for Hufflepuff (emphasis on puff)?

A day after the 4/20 holiday was celebrated by weed enthusiasts the world over, the Interwebs lit up thanks to a candid picture purporting to show Rupert Grint sucking on a bong.

Sure, this might explain that ice cream truck the carrot-topped actor bought with his "Harry Potter" earnings. But would Harry's best bud (unintentional pun, but we're leaving it) and Hermione's true love allow himself to be snapped with his lips pursed on a pipe, a la Miley's Salvia scandal?

Dude, not so much.

"This is categorically NOT Rupert Grint," his rep assures E! News. "It is an impersonator/look-alike."

Adding credence to the spokesman's denial (and saving Ron from a screaming Howler from his mother): The unidentified red-haired gent in the photo boasts some serious arm muscles, something the adorably lanky actor, 22, isn't exactly known for.

Meanwhile, the rumor mill also took a few jabs at Emma Watson this week after the New York Daily News repeated a long-debunked story about her matriculation at Brown University.

A source claimed that whenever the intellectual beauty answered a question correctly in class, some of her fellow students would needle her with a "Potter" reference, a la, "Three points for Gryffindor!"

The story spread quickly, even though Watson, who announced last month that she planned to take time off from her studies to focus on work, shot down the bullying rumors late last year.

"That has never happened to me," she assured Time magazine. "Maybe someone said it under their breath, but I've never, ever had anyone say that when I've been in a class."

Still, it turns out the sensible-seeming actress will be finishing her higher education outside the hallowed halls of the Ivy League institution.

"Emma has enjoyed her time at Brown tremendously and made many friends there who she keeps in constant contact with," her rep explains to E! News. "She has now decided to change university, but not for the bullying, as that is just completely untrue. She has just decided to continue with a different course. But, for reasons of security I am not prepared to divulge which university she will be attending."

In February, Watson, 21, was reportedly spied checking out the build-your-own-curriculum program at New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study, which counts Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as onetime students.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL AND MSN:

Emma explains her college breather

Emma and other stars styling pixie cuts

Rites of passage for Emma and other stars

Read more Hot Gossip