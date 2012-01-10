Did 19-year-old Demi Lovato have an epiphany over the wisdom of dating a guy a dozen years her senior? Rumors began flying on Tuesday that the rehabbed starlet may have ditched rekindled flame Wilmer Valderrama, 31.

"A wise girl kisses but doesn't love, listens but doesn't believe, and leaves before she is left," retweeted Demi. If that aphorism sounds better than the usual Twitter fare, that's because it's commonly attributed to Marilyn Monroe.

Lovato continued in that same anti-romance vein a short time later when she pointed out, "The smartest thing a woman can ever learn, is to never need a man."

Word is, Demi first hooked up with the indiscreet starlet defiler in the spring of 2010, not long after she split from Joe Jonas. She reportedly reconnected with Valderrama shortly after she exited rehab in early 2011.

Last October, they were spotted looking "hot and heavy" during a party at Seth MacFarlane's house. A month later, they were snapped locking lips in broad daylight and in full view of the paparazzi.

Split suspicions come just a couple days after E! News spotted Demi hanging with Wilmer and several pals at Beacher's Madhouse in Los Angeles.

"She went right to Wilmer's table," says a spy. "They are definitely together."

Beating a hasty retreat when she appeared was Jonas, who had arrived at the club with Valderrama.

"I didn't see her make any eye contact with Joe," relays the insider. "They avoided each other."

Reps for Demi and Wilmer have yet to comment on the breakup chatter.

