Fresh off her red-carpet "Fashion Police" critiques at the Golden Globes, Kelly Osbourne is attempting to arrest a rumor about her drinking habits. On Thursday, the gray-and-purple-haired host sent out a series of tweets denouncing a Radar Online story that claimed she was "back on the bottle."

"Kelly is definitely off the wagon again, at least when it comes to drinking," alleges a source. "I've seen her out drinking cocktails, beer and champagne numerous times, and I've seen her pretty unsteady on her feet, too."

Radar contends that Kelly got "wasted" after downing liquor at a pre-Golden Globes party on Saturday night and began trashing longtime nemesis Christina Aguilera.

That account didn't sit well with Ozzy's little girl, who took her first of three trips to rehab when she was 19.

"please stop writing bulls--- about me," she tweeted to Radar. "i will say this till I'm blue in the face I DO ENOUGH STUPID S--- YOU DONT NEED TO MAKE THINGS UP!"

The story initially said Kelly boozed it up after the Globes, but after she repeatedly pointed out on Twitter that she didn't attend any shindigs because of her busy work schedule, the item changed the location of her purported quaffing to Saturday's Art of Elysium gala.

Either way, Osbourne, 27, says it's all hooey.

"my room mate & i are having a proper laugh about all this B,S press," she added. "he goes 'i wish you were that fun U never do anything but work old lady.'"

In 2009, a newly rehabbed Kelly told People that she took each day "as it comes. This is a disease. I was born with it. I'll die with it. I just want to be happy. Anything is better than the way it was."

