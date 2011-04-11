Is Madonna about to cut off the red-string bracelet that has decorated her wrist for 15 years? So claims the London Daily Mirror, which contends that the Big M is having a spiritual crisis over her longtime commitment to Kabbalah and may be seeing another faith on the side.

The apparent issue: those very public reports of financial mismanagement over her failed efforts to build a school for girls in Malawi through her Kabbalah-affiliated charity, Raising Malawi.

"She has invested so much into Kabbalah," alleges a source, "so she was devastated by these damning accusations."

(The Father Time-flouting superstar has reportedly funneled an estimated $18 million of her hard-earned cash into the Kabbalah Centre organization, a self-help-like mystical offshoot of Judaism led by Philip Berg, whose son, Michael Berg, co-founded Raising Malawi.)

The paper alleges that Madonna is currently on the outs with several muckety-mucks from the Kabbalah Centre and is now checking out some alternate spiritual paths, including the Catholicism-based Opus Dei.

"Madonna has always been intrigued by Opus Dei," says the snitch. "As yet, she's not a fully paid-up member -- she's just had informal chats."

The tab claims that the Catholic-raised pop icon spent 90 minutes on Friday at the London outpost of Opus Dei, which takes pains to point out that it's different from the secret sect portrayed in "The Da Vinci Code."

But keep in mind that Madonna, who not so coincidentally hired a public relations fixer to do damage control over the Raising Malawi mess, seemed plenty committed to Kabbalah during Purim services just three weeks ago.

She was photographed decked out as Charlie Chaplin for the costume-centric holiday.

So, is Madonna flirting with another faith?

Not according to her rep, who assures Wonderwall that there is "no truth to this rumor at all."

