Heidi Klum has become an unwitting member of an exclusive celebrity club that includes everyone from Johnny Depp to Angelina Jolie. People reports the model mogul has begun removing a tattoo on her right arm that once represented her love for now-estranged husband Seal.

A source says Klum, 40, "is in the process" of obliterating the ink stain, which she had etched on after one of her many vow renewal ceremonies with her husband of seven years.

"It was our fourth wedding, and we wanted to have our names tattooed together," she explained in 2008. "So it's my husband's name and our three children -- their initials, in the [three] stars."

Heidi, who split from Seal in January 2012 and soon rebounded with her bodyguard, Martin Kristen, doesn't plan to touch the stars decorated with her kids' initials. Photos snapped on Monday show that the tat has already begun to fade.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Heidi Klum reportedly has tipsy tiff with bodyguard beau

Guess the celebrity tattoo

Celebrity tattoos gone bad