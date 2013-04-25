A brewing romance or just bacon and eggs between work friends? Pretty people Bradley Cooper and Rachel McAdams had the rumor mill breathing heavy this week after Life & Style claimed they had a "touchy-feely" breakfast meetup on April 14 at a Los Angeles coffee shop.

"Bradley happily spent nearly two hours with Rachel, flirting and laughing over their meal," says a spy of the "Wedding Crashers" co-stars. "He seemed very into her."

And what separates "very into her" from "attentive dining companion"? Not much, apparently.

"Rachel put her hand on his back, and he put his on her shoulder," relays an eyewitness. "They were laughing and talking, and Bradley would not take his eyes off of her."

The source conclusion-leaps that they "seemed like they were a couple," because "at one point, Rachel put her hand on his hips, and he was talking very close to her."

Their brunch date comes a little less than a month after the actress, 34, joined Bradley, 38, for dinner in Boston, where he has been shooting David O. Russell's "American Hustle." Also along for the meal: Rachel's good friend, Emma Stone.

McAdams' reps didn't respond to our request for comment on the romance rumors, but a source insists to E! News that it was simply a chow-down between pals. Not so coincidentally, Rachel is in talks to re-team with Cooper in Cameron Crowe's upcoming movie, which will also star -- wait for it -- Stone.

The former (and, if "Notebook" fan prayers come true, future) flame of Ryan Gosling recently ended her two-year relationship with actor Michael Sheen, while mom-cohabiting Cooper has lately been cozying up to 20-year-old model Suki Waterhouse.

