Revenge is a dish best served cold, and nothing is chillier than a supposedly jealous ex unveiling a new romance on Facebook.

On Wednesday, Marc Anthony posted a photo showing him puckering up with Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, who, at 24, just happens to be the very same age as Jennifer Lopez's rebound squeeze, backup dancer Casper Smart.

Granted, an armchair psychologist might look at the kissing pic (below) and note that both parties seem more interested in the camera than each other, and that Marc's steely stare seems to be saying to J.Lo, "How do you like them manzanas?"

Anyhoo, just in case the photo didn't make his sentiments clear, the crooner, 43, added a few telling tweets to the mix.

"To my @Shadelima my statue of liberty," Anthony gushed (in Spanish) to the bikini-favoring looker. "Kisses, baby."

He also retweeted a post from his son, Chase, that labeled them an item: "To all my followers and everybody on twitter follow 2012 best couple and for many more years to come @MarcAnthony and @Shadelima !!!!!"

According to Univision, de Lima was crowned Miss Earth Venezuela 2005 and is the mother of a 4-year-old son. She reportedly met Anthony in Miami a few months back.

Marc's public lip-lock comes on the heels of Us Weekly's claims he's so "furious" and "filled with jealousy" over Jennifer's hoofer hookup that he's contemplating a custody battle over 3-year-old twins Max and Emme.

That report coincided with Life & Style's story that the singer was spotted squiring 28-year-old Mexican model Adriana Ontiveros to a Miami Dolphins game on Dec. 11.

"They were holding hands, and he seemed very comfortable with her," said a source. "He wasn't flaunting it."

But it looks like he is now.

As for J.Lo, who split with Anthony in July, she's spent the last few days cuddling up with Smart in Miami.

