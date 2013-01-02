Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana seem to have the approximate shelf life of a jar of mayo. Three months after reigniting their fizzled flame, the genetically gifted (if snooze-inducing) pair have once again called it quits, reports the New York Post. Split No. 2 supposedly happened shortly before the end of the year.

"Zoe had planned to spend the holidays with Bradley and his family in Europe," shares a source. "They all were going to Paris, but things didn't work out between them. Zoe spent New Year's Eve with friends in Miami."

The actress, 34, didn't appear overly bothered by her latest breakup with the former Sexiest Man Alive. "If Zoe was upset over the split with Bradley, she didn't show it," notes a spy.

The couple's second shot at love lasted the same length of time as their first: three months. The "Words" co-stars were initially linked at the dawn of 2012, when they were spied locking lips at a New Year's Eve party. Saldana quickly bonded with Cooper's mom, Gloria, but it wasn't enough to keep them together. By March, the romance was kaput.

Mrs. Cooper, however, apparently wasn't ready to give up on Zoe, who was said to be the first girlfriend of her son's that she'd liked since his two-year relationship with Renee Zellweger flatlined in March 2011.

Rumor has it, she urged the actor, 37, to reconsider his breakup with Saldana, whose decade-long romance with fiancé Keith Britton ended in November 2011.

"Gloria told Bradley he should win her back because there were obviously still feelings there," an insider told Radar Online in September, "and he did just what she said."

The National Enquirer recently claimed that, with a push from his mom, Cooper had popped the question to Zoe, and she accepted. Insiders, however, scoffed at the report.

According to the Post, things petered out this time around because Bradley has been wrapped up in the promotion of his buzz-heavy drama, "Silver Linings Playbook."

