In this crazy era of the Interwebs, the celebrity interview can sometimes seem like a game of telephone: What is repeated at the end often bears little resemblance to the original statement. Case in point: During a recent joint interview with Will and Jaden Smith, the latter was asked what happens when he turns 18 and his dad kicks him out of the house.

"We'll probably work together until he retires, and he probably won't retire," joked Jaden, 14, who stars with his dad in the forthcoming flick "After Earth."

Explained Will, "He's been thinking about becoming an emancipated minor."

The A-lister's take on that? "I want him to have as much command and freedom if he is willing to accept responsibility," he said. "Those are two concepts that are inexorably bound. So he's a very responsible young man, so he's entitled to the maximum freedom."

Soon, however, that comment was spun into talk that Jaden plans to mark his 15th birthday in July with the "gift of freedom" from parents Will and Jada, namely, emancipating himself and moving into a place of his own.

Not so, insists Will's rep, who tells Gossip Cop that Jaden isn't looking to take legal steps to liberate himself, adding of the report, "This isn't real."

Besides, we're not sure why Jaden would want to leave home anytime soon, since life with the Smiths sounds pretty darn cushy for a kid.

"We don't do punishment," Will said during that same interview. "The way that we deal with our kids is, they are responsible for their lives. Our concept is, as young as possible, give them as much control over their lives as possible and the concept of punishment, our experience has been -- it has a little too much of a negative quality. So when they do things -- and you know, Jaden, he's done things -- you can do anything you want as long as you can explain to me why that was the right thing to do for your life."

