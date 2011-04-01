Will the third time be the charm for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? Seems the twice-fizzled "Last Song" honeys may be giving their rocky romance another try.

TMZ spied them driving away together after grabbing coffee in Los Angeles on Thursday, and E! Online declares them "back on."

"They've been hanging out a lot," tattles a source close to the actor. "They've been trying to do it away from the cameras."

Cyrus, 18, and Hemsworth, 21, initially split in August 2010 after a year of togetherness, but got back together a few weeks later. Alas, the honeymoon period lasted only until November, when they once again parted ways, reportedly without drama and as friends.

This latest reunion conveniently comes ahead of Miley's planned tour of Liam's Australian homeland. According to E!, the lately in-demand actor plans to tag along on her trip Down Under.

For now, though, they're "taking it slow and just enjoying each other's company," says the snitch.

During an interview this week with an Aussie radio station, the motor-mouth starlet announced her love for "Australian boys," but coyly noted, "I may or may not be single."

She then hinted, "Liam and I are very close. I'm not going to comment too much, but ... I'm definitely not coming to Australia single."

Miley, who was recently linked to her "So Undercover" leading man Josh Bowman and Kings of Leon rocker Jared Followill (and, for one terrifying minute, John Mayer), began dating Liam in the summer of 2009, when they were snapped sharing a goodbye kiss at the Nashville airport.

"[Liam has] become my best friend in the whole wide world. I love him," she gushed to Parade in March 2010. "He really respects me for who I am, because coming from Australia, he really didn't know me as the celebrity I am here. I got to tell him about myself on my own terms and my own way. He had no preconceived notion of who I was supposed to be."

Plus, they have plenty in common.

"We're both deeper than normal people," Cyrus explained to Teen Vogue, "what they think and how they feel."

RELATED: The other Cyrus reunion: Billy Ray calls off divorce

RELATED: The defining showbiz moment for Miley and other young stars

RELATED: Miley disses Rebecca Black