It's still unclear whether Rihanna was unwittingly responsible for Thursday's bottle-hurling, bloody melee involving Chris Brown and Drake (and/or their respective entourages), but insiders claim she's not exactly broken up over the possibility.

She "loves this!" a source tells Us Weekly. "Men fighting over her? Are you kidding? Of course. [She] loves the drama."

The chanteuse reportedly received a barrage of texts soon after the early-morning brawl at New York club W.i.P., which the rumor mill contends was sparked when Drake invoked RiRi's name to Brown.

"She just laughed," relays the insider. "She's spoken to both of them and just thinks it's crazy. She's glad she wasn't there, though!"

In recent weeks, the romantically challenged Rihanna has been linked to both her rage-prone ex-boyfriend and the erstwhile Wheelchair Jimmy.

In late May, she was supposedly "all over" Drake at a Miami club. In the last week or so, she's traded significant looks with Brown in hot spots on both coasts, a worrisome game that culminated in an apparent dance-off on Monday night.

"She wants to be friends with both of them," offers the Us spy.

Hollywood Life, however, has a different take on her reaction.

"When she heard they were fighting and apparently over her, she shook her head and was like, 'You've got to be [bleeping] kidding me,'" says a snitch. "She clearly doesn't want anyone fighting and especially not over her."

Meanwhile, Radar claims that Rihanna spent Thursday night in the company of Brown, who just three years ago left her face in much the same condition as two of the people reportedly caught up in the clash club, namely this bodyguard and this bystander.

"Chris and Rihanna hung out at Jay-Z's 40/40 Club all night," alleges a source, "and it was clear that she loved the attention he was giving her."

The we-hope-hyperbolic-tending spy then ominously adds, "Those two have a thing for each other that will never die, no matter what, and they're on their way to really being back together."

Fortunately, Gossip Cop insists Rihanna flew solo at 40/40.

Brown, who was at W.i.P. with girlfriend Karrueche Tran, supposedly received ministration from Rihanna for the cut on his chin that he reportedly sustained in the scrap.

"Chris, Karrueche and his friends were victims of a brutal attack last night at W.i.P.," his rep told Wonderwall in the wake of the incident. "They sustained several injuries. Chris and his party are cooperating with New York authorities, who are pursuing this incident further."

Drake has also denied involvement, with his mouthpiece saying in a statement, "Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind. He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. He did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property."

Police are currently investigating whether shots were fired during the dustup.

