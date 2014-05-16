Diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan Jack Nicholson raised eyebrows (besides his own) on Thursday night when he sat courtside at a Clippers game. And amid reports that he flashed his devilish grin after their playoff loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, thus ending the team's controversy-marred season, the Oscar winner inadvertently snubbed a fellow basketball fan. A kid stuck out his hand in greeting to Nicholson, who missed the gesture and left the young 'un hanging. Of course, it was all captured on video.

As for whether Jack is switching teams, doesn't look that way. "Yeah, I went up and asked Nicholson if he was a Clipper fan now. He said, 'No, but I'm rooting for them tonight,'" tweeted ESPN writer Ramona Shelburne. "I said to Jack, 'You know, you're making the Laker fans nervous.' He smiled and said, 'Good.'" She added, "Man, the look on Jack Nicholson's face as Clipper fans booed him when they put him up on the big screen was priceless."

