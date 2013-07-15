In the weeks since news of Jake Gyllenhaal's romance with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Alyssa Miller first surfaced, he's been spied walking her dog, helping her move and letting her borrow his clothes. Now the relationship has taken another important step forward: The actor, 32, engaged in PDA with the brunette beauty, 24, in front of his mom.

On Saturday, paparazzi snapped Gyllenhaal holding hands with Miller as they strolled in Manhattan with his mother, Naomi. The outing was apparently a brunch run, judging by a photo Alyssa posted that day of her Boston terrier, Charlie, who had tagged along with the trio.

Jake, whose exes include Taylor Swift (let us have a moment of silence for that apple-picking, coffee-drinking mistake), Reese Witherspoon and Kirsten Dunst, reportedly began dating Alyssa in June, just a few months after he was seen in the company of another Sports Illustrated model, Emily DiDonato.

In recent weeks, the pair have been spotted around New York making out at a coffee shop and locking lips during a touchy-feely bike ride.

Gyllenhaal may have also showered Miller with presents on her July 4 birthday. She posted this Instagram pic featuring several gorgeously gift-wrapped packages with the caption "spoiled." In the background of the photo is a man's pinky-ring-sporting hand, an accessory Jake has been known to wear.

