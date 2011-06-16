Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have moved their budding romance east. As rumors fly over when, exactly, the actor-writer parted ways with his on-off girlfriend of 14 years, the newly public and supposedly "inseparable" squeezes brushed off the love triangle speculation and headed to New York.

On Wednesday, they were snapped strolling around Manhattan, with paparazzi noting the sizable and similar gold rings on their respective left hands, along with complementary gold watches. No, we don't think it means anything, either.

Anyhoodie, perhaps Jen is in town checking on renovations to the deluxe West Village digs she recently purchased. Conveniently enough, Justin's junk-decorated pad, which was just vacated by his costume-designer ex, Heidi Bivens, is located nearby.

No word on whether Aniston, 42, is crashing with Theroux, 39, but it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility. Us Weekly says he's spent the last few weeks making himself at home at her swanky Beverly Hills mansion, a cozy situation that makes the mag believe the PDA-heavy romance is moving at "warp speed."

"He's living at her place in L.A.!" a spy breathlessly reports. "And she's introducing him as her boyfriend."

Another source pipes in that the pair, who hit it off last fall on the Georgia set of "Wanderlust," "got very comfortable" with the living situation, adding that "Tropic Thunder" screenwriter Justin has even been lending a hand on Jen's in-progress "Goree Girls" script.

"They have a playful relationship," says another snitch. "He has fun joking around with her, but he also wants to take care of her."

And the co-stars, who made their debut at an MTV Movie Awards afterparty earlier this month (Us notes Jen hasn't been this open with a boyfriend since John Mayer), are already looking toward the future, albeit the immediate one.

"He really likes Jennifer. He's likes a new man," an insider bubbles to the mag, with another enthusing, "She's very excited. She's looking forward to a fun summer."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Why Jen fell for Justin

Jen talks rumors, ditches pants in Marie Claire

Read more Hot Gossip