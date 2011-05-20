Just one day after Jennifer Lawrence set the Interwebs abuzz with the debut of her "Hunger Games" look on the cover of Entertainment Weekly, she let her newly chocolate-colored locks flow free as she stepped out in New York for a taping of the "Late Show" with David Letterman.

The 20-year-old actress, who earned some grumbles when she won the coveted role of Katniss Everdeen in March, seems determined to show that she can do brunette just as successfully as she does blond.

What do you think? Are Jennifer's newly darkened tresses a proper tribute to Suzanne Collins' heroine? Or is she better as a blonde?

Click through the pictures, then play armchair coif critic in the comments!

