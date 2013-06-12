Justin Bieber either has the fastest game in the west, or someone is making a bigger deal than necessary out of a two famous friends meeting up. TMZ is all atingle after it snapped the misbehavior-prone popster, 19, hanging with Miley Cyrus, 20, at Beacher's Madhouse in Los Angeles in the wee small hours of Sunday morning.

Miley, a regular at the hot spot, was already soaking up the atmosphere when Justin arrived around 1:50 a.m. and made a beeline for her table, says TMZ. After about 15 minutes of alleged "hardcore flirting" and a few laughs, they exited together to parts unknown.

A few hours earlier, Bieber's Audi R8 was photographed at Cyrus' Toluca Lake, Calif., estate. How did the paparazzi know it was his car? Easy: It's covered in leopard-print and was escorted by two Escalades. Subtlety, thy name is not Bieber.

TMZ has pics of the two in proximity to one another at Beacher's (she's in a halter and her favorite black-and-white prison pants; he's in a tank top and female-repelling backwards baseball cap), but there's no eye contact.

It's also unclear if Miley, whose four-year romance with Liam Hemsworth is rumored to be on shaky ground, was wearing her engagement ring.

Bieber, for his part, is once again splitsville with Selena Gomez (for those keeping track, Miley and Selena each count Nick Jonas as an ex).

It's also worth noting that Justin and Miley were spied at a recording studio last month, and she recently presented him with a Billboard award, so this sighting could simply be the foundation for a future promotional blitz.

The official word from Cyrus?

"I'm engaged. I'm engaged," she insisted during a radio interview on Wednesday. "That's impossible."

Meanwhile, Amanda Bynes has seemingly upped her efforts to make Hemsworth notice her.

The troubled starlet, who was briefly linked to the Aussie actor back in 2009, lobbed an insult at his maybe fiancée on Tuesday, tweeting, "Ur ugly @mileycyrus." A photo of Miley from the Billboard Music Awards accompanied the dis.

Last week, Bynes called Liam "the most gorgeous man on the face of the earth other than Tanz Watson."

Says Miley of the barb, "I think it's all so sad that I don't want to add any fuel to that fire, because it's really so sad to me."

