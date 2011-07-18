Is there anything more disturbing than a grown man repeatedly screeching, "Oh my God! It's Justin Bieber!" That scene was caught on tape (via TMZ) Saturday night when the popster crashed a wedding reception in Malibu with girlfriend Selena Gomez in tow.

Depending on which version of events you believe, Justin, 17, and Selena, 18, were either taking a post-dinner stroll on the beach or enjoying an evening drive when they heard his hit song "One Less Lonely Girl" blaring at a shindig for newlyweds Rob and Jeanine McCool.

Bieber wandered into the reception, triggering shrieks of excitement from the decidedly non-tween crowd.

"We just crashed it," the immaculately coiffed teen idol calmly explained to the guests after being handed a microphone. "We heard a party, so we decided to just come. So let's party."

Justin spent the next 10 minutes posing for pictures, including a few with the tickled bride and groom, before making his exit, presumably leaving only the lingering memory of his momentous visit and the faint smell of Clearasil behind.

"WEDDING CRASHERS last night!" Bieber tweeted on Sunday. "hahaha. too funny. crazy story."

