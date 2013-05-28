Often after a terrible accident, people will shake their head and say, "We never saw it coming." Unfortunately, that probably won't be the case if and when Justin Bieber eventually wraps his Ferrari around a telephone pole or another car. For the second time in as many months, he's been accused of driving recklessly through his gated Los Angeles community.

L.A. County Sheriff spokesman Steve Whitmore tells TMZ that this latest incident happened around 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, with police receiving several calls claiming the popster, 19, was zooming around at a "startling rate of speed" while at least one child played nearby.

One of the callers was believed to be former NFL player Keyshawn Johnson (and given what kind of behavior he probably witnessed during his successful football career, that's not a good sign).

Police reportedly responded to the scene, but Justin "refused to speak with them," which we didn't realize was an option.

The case is being sent to the district attorney for review. Prosecutors are already investigating a similar incident from March, when Bieber was accused of hitting speeds topping 100 mph while tearing around the same exclusive Calabasas enclave around 9:00 a.m. on a weekday.

When confronted by a neighbor after his supposed Speed Racer imitation, Justin purportedly responded by spitting in the man's face and threatening to kill him. The neighbor ended up filing a battery report.

Bieber's need for speed was also apparently evident during his recent world tour. Earlier this month in Dubai, he allegedly set off six speed cameras while burning rubber behind the wheel of a Lamborghini.

