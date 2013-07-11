Nothing can keep young love down, not even public urination and general idiocy. At least that's the word from TMZ, which says Justin Bieber has reconciled with Selena Gomez for the umpteenth time. But she's placed a condition on their ostensible togetherness: He needs to stop behaving "like a d-bag."

The ridiculously fickle flames reportedly last parted ways a few months back, but they sparked reunion rumors over the Fourth of July when Justin posted the photo below with the caption "heartbreaker."

While sources indicated they were just trying to stay friends, TMZ says Bieber, 19, managed to overcome Gomez's reservations, which boiled down to how "he and his friends have been acting like raging, self-entitled jackasses the last few months."

In addition to being caught on video relieving himself in a bucket in a restaurant's kitchen, Justin's crimes have allegedly included driving at dangerous speeds, spitting at a neighbor, scuffling with the paparazzi, desecrating the Chicago Blackhawks logo, insulting the memory of Anne Frank, posting a multitude of shirtless selfies and abandoning his pet monkey to a lifetime of Wiener schnitzel.

He's apparently told Selena, 20, that he and his pals have taken the negative feedback to heart and are making changes. Cue over-the-top eye roll here, especially given that Bieber's BFF, rapper Lil Twist, was nabbed on suspicion on DUI on Wednesday night while heading to the popster's Calabasas, Calif., mansion behind the wheel of his chrome Fisker Karma.

Still, insiders insist that "Selena has always been an extremely positive influence on him ... and if anyone can change him, it's her."

Yeah, this sounds like a stellar plan.

Meanwhile, damage control has begun in earnest over Urine-Gate. First up was an apologetic phone call to former president Bill Clinton, whose photo happened to be hanging in the restaurant where the Biebs decided to empty his bladder in a yellow cleaning bucket. Soon after, Justin sprayed Bill's picture with cleaning solution and declared, "[Bleep] Bill Clinton."

Bieber reached out to Clinton on Wednesday to make amends, because clearly Bill has nothing better to do than talk to a pop star looking to repair his badly dinged reputation.

"Justin profusely apologized to the former president," his rep said in a statement, "and explained he was being stupid and young."

Clinton, as you'd expect, was gracious about the incident, reportedly telling him, "If that is the worst thing you have ever done, all is well."

Justin made sure everyone knew about his mea culpa by tweeting, "@billclinton thanks for taking the time to talk Mr. President. Your words meant alot. #greatguy." In an added bit of contrition, he apparently offered to lend his support to the Clinton Global Initiative.

"In life u will make mistakes and people will try and tear u down," tweeted a calculatingly remorseful Bieber. "But u gotta stay positive. Stay strong, and learn to be better, and always live to serve others and The Lord. #growingeveryday"

Such sentiments are unlikely to move Anthony Bourdain, who expressed his disgust over Bieber's restaurant piddling.

"The chef should have put his foot up this young punk's ass," he fumed on Twitter. "Looking forward to seeing him open for Menudo at the State Fair -- in about ten years."

