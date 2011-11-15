That strange breeze you feel? It's from millions of Beliebers sighing in unison now that the woman who accused Justin Bieber of fathering her son after a backstage quickie has backed off her claims.

TMZ reports 20-year-old Mariah Yeater "quietly dismissed" her paternity suit last week, not long after the popster, 17, publicly denied her allegations and reportedly agreed to take a DNA test.

Word is, Yeater's lawyers have also withdrawn from the case, perhaps concerned in equal parts about her unconvincing interview with "The Insider," and the threats from Bieber's legal team that they would sue over the "malicious, defamatory, and demonstrably false claims."

Yeater contended that after seeing Justin perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in October 2010, a security guard approached her and invited her backstage, where she supposedly waited with several other young women.

Then, she alleges, Bieber "appeared and engaged me in conversation," and it was "immediately" clear that "we were mutually attracted to one another, and we began to kiss. Shortly thereafter, [he] suggested that I go with him to a private place where we could be alone."

According to Yeater, her 4-month-old son, Tristyn, was the product of that purported age-of-consent-violating encounter in a backstage bathroom (Bieber would have been 16, two years below the threshold in California).

"I'm scared. I was very hesitant," she told "The Insider" of waiting to file the paternity suit. "This is a very serious matter, [and] it had to be brought to his attention. To everyone's."

The response from the Selena Gomez-dating singer?

"Never met the woman," he stated on "The Today Show" earlier this month. "None of it is true. ... I know that I'm going to be a target, but I'm never going to be a victim."

Still, the teen idol may be feeling the pressure from the increased media scrutiny. After chowing down at a London eatery this week, he flipped off paparazzi as he made his exit.

