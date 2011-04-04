Spring is in the air, and pretty people are on the rebound.

Just weeks after confirming he was kaput with Jessica Biel after four years of togetherness, Justin Timberlake enjoyed a night on the town with Olivia Wilde, whose eight-year marriage to Italian prince Tao Ruspoli recently fizzled out.

Seems the pair, who co-star in the forthcoming flick "Now" and previously appeared in 2006's "Alpha Dog," looked thisclose while hanging at The Roxbury in Hollywood on Saturday night.

According to People, Timberlake, 30, and Wilde, 27, arrived at the club together sporting matching ensembles (jeans and white T-shirts) and spent the evening quaffing similar drinks (vodka).

When they weren't "snuggled" up in the VIP section, they were "dancing all night," a spy tells Us.

"They were obviously a couple or on a date," says the source. "They were dancing, whispering, he had his hand on her back and shoulders and they were together all night."

While no overt displays of lip-on-lip action took place, JT kept his arm "around her, they were talking closely, just the two of them," relays another onlooker. "Justin and Olivia were there with a group, but weren't talking to anyone else."

After spending a couple hours on the patio listening to hip-hop, Timberlake and Wilde made their exit around 3 a.m., with both People and Us Weekly's spies concluding that their together-time definitely seemed date-like.

But an insider pooh-poohs to PopEater that they're just pals, an assertion that Wilde echoed on Monday.

"Cool it, honeybadgers," she tweeted. "We are just friends and have been for years."

So maybe this cozy sighting doesn't mean that Timberlake has given up on his supposed pursuit of Mila Kunis.

Or that Wilde has lost interest in the oh-so-sigh-worthy Ryan Gosling, whom she reportedly trekked all the way to Ohio to visit in late February.

As they say, stay tuned.

