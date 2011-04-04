Is Keira Knightley following in the musical-muse footsteps of Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson by coupling up with a British rocker?

The London Sunday Mirror reports the actress, who split from actor Rupert Friend a few months back after five years of coupledom, has started seeing James Righton from Klaxons.

"She's extremely happy right now and really enjoying spending time with James," says a source. "He's a real rocker and a lovely guy … and she likes that whole scene. Lately, she's become far more rock and roll and has been hanging out with a really trendy crowd."

The actress's matchmaking pal Alexa Chung reportedly set up the pair, who "hit it off straight away." Still, Knightley, 26, is said to be taking things slowly with Righton, 27.

"Keira's really smitten with James but wants to just quietly get on with it and see what happens," explains the spy. "She certainly won't be stepping out on a red carpet with James in the near future. It's really early days."

In January, reports surfaced that Knightley had called it quits with live-in love Friend, who played Wickham to her Elizabeth Bennet in 2005's "Pride & Prejudice."

Busy work schedules were partially blamed for the bust-up of the strong-jawlined, high-cheekboned honeys. Another purported problem: the paparazzi.

"Rupert hates the idea of being followed and photographed," a source told the London Sun. "It affected the harmony in the relationship. The pressure took its toll and both decided they should go their separate ways. They will remain lifelong friends."

