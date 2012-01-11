To us, Khloe has always been the superior Kardashian: smart, funny and possessing a savvy self-awareness that sisters Kim and Kourtney seem to lack. And right now, she's fuming over a contemptible tabloid story questioning whether she's "really" a member of the ubiquitous family.

On Wednesday morning, Khloe appeared to fire back at the two post-Kris Jenner wives of her late father, Robert Kardashian, after they alleged (read: sold out) to Star magazine that he had questioned her paternity.

"The audacity you have to mention my father's name like this!" raged Khloe. "Should be ashamed of urself! I let a lot of things slide but this one is really low… YOU ARE DISGUSTING! (yes you know who YOU are)."

Her anger seems directed at Jan Ashley and Ellen Kardashian, both of whom opened their pieholes to the tab this week.

"Khloe is not his kid -- he told me that after we got married," alleges Jan, who was Robert's first post-Kris missus. "He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, 'Well, you know that Khloe's not really a Kardashian, don't you?' And I said …'OK,' and that was it."

Harsh, Jan. Very harsh. Ellen, who married Robert shortly before his 2003 passing, is no better.

"Khloe brought it up all the time," she maintains. "She looked nothing like the rest. She was tall, had a different shape, light hair, curly hair. Didn't look anything like the other three children."

Ellen, who, we should point out, recently lost a home to foreclosure and has filed for bankruptcy, contends that Robert "did question the fact that Khloe was his. ... [But] he never would have considered a DNA test. He loved [Khloe] very much."

Kris might have opened the door to such speculation when she admitted in her recent autobiography, "Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian," that an affair ended her first marriage.

"Robert had been the only man in my life since I was 18," she wrote. "I don't know why I was having a mid-life crisis at 30, but I was. His name was Ryan, and he was a producer."

Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" (hey, no judgment -- OK, maybe a little judgment) will recall the "Cinderella Story" episode in 2009, in which Khloe takes a DNA test after flipping through a photo album and deciding she doesn't look like the rest of the family.

Seems she thought she was adopted, a notion disproven when the results come back showing Kris is definitely her mom. Good news or bad? Your call.

