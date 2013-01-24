Kim and Khloe Kardashian are none too pleased with In Touch's latest cover story trumpeting the "darkest secrets" of their mom, Kris Jenner. On Wednesday, the sisters went on a joint Twitter tirade to protest the tabloid's publication of supposedly handwritten journals from their late father, Robert Kardashian, in which he "reveals from the grave how Kris made his daughters' lives a living hell."

The ostensible diaries come courtesy of Robert's fourth wife (and widow), Ellen, whom he wed a few months before his 2003 death. She's also the one who's been pushing the "Khloe isn't a biological Kardashian" rumor.

The attorney allegedly recorded his thoughts in 1989 and 1990, at the tail end of his marriage to Kris. The allegations against Jenner range from kicking, beating and threatening to kill Kim to leaving Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert alone so she could party and two-time her husband.

"This was a nightmare for [Robert]," says Ellen, who reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and lost the home she once shared with Kardashian to foreclosure late last year. "He hated to see them suffer."

Not so, insist Kim and Khloe.

"How can such a piece of trash even mention my father's name!" rails Khloe. "You married him on his death bed while he was not even aware of his surroundings. You should be hiding in shame for all of the lies you sell to tabloids!!"

What's more, she blasted, "You have no right to even mention our names especially my mother's! We don't know you!!! How dare you spread such lies! You are a disgrace. … 10yrs after my father's passing & now that she has filed for bankruptcy... NOW she sells FALSE stories. Hope that money buys you water in hell."

Kim was only slightly less irate.

"So my dad's ex is selling ridiculous stories again to tabloids! Do not believe it! Sad when people need $ & get desperate," she tweeted. "10 yrs since dad passed & this woman he married 4 2 wks before he died needs 2 get a job instead of trying 2 destroy families w fake stories."

And as for those abuse claims, Kim scoffs, "That story that my mom beat me & threatened to kill me hahahhahaha! I'd beat her! JK truly laughable! #NOTTRUE."

Speaking of laughs, Kourtney's boyfriend, Scott Disick, cheekily chimed in on the purported Kris death threats: "She's def threatened to kill me, but who hasn't."

Concluded Kim, "Prob done responding to fakeness for a while but I knew this week's stories hurt my mom & I will set record straight 2 protect her! #Fam1st."

