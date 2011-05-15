Two stars. One dress. Lots of pearl clutching.

This weekend, a "fashion disaster" was declared after Britney Spears and Kim Kardashian made the catastrophic mistake of styling the same Herve Leger bandage dress at different events.

Brit sheathed her gym-toned frame in the geometrically printed jacquard minidress (retail price: $1,450) to help guest-host the annual Wango Tango music festival on Saturday in Los Angeles. The popster paired it with black YSL boots and a surprisingly shiny and tangle-free coif.

Kim, meanwhile, showcased her covetable curves in the strapless, hermetically sealed frock while making the scene in Miami with basketball boyfriend Kris Humphries on Friday. She opted to highlight her gams in Fendi slingbacks.

Both ladies finished their ensembles with nude-hued lipstick.

Before the Red Cross mobilizes for this tabloid-declared dress disaster, we put it to you: Who pulled off this bandage look best? Channel your inner fashion critic and tell us in the comments below.

