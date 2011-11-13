Kim Kardashian is taking legal steps to plug the busy piehole of her former publicist. TMZ reports the divorcing starlet has retained take-no-prisoners attorney Marty Singer to quiet the loose lips of flack Jonathan Jaxson, who has been telling any media outlet who will listen that Kim's marriage to Kris Humphries was fake (gasp, no!) and she's still carrying a torch for ex Reggie Bush.

"Everything that he is saying is false and nonsense," Singer tells TMZ. "This guy is in it to promote himself for his 15 minutes of fame."

During an appearance Friday on "Good Day L.A.," Jaxson, who is reportedly shopping around a tell-all book, opined of Kardashian's lavish nuptials, "It was obvious that it was staged. There were contracts already in place for E! to film it ... The whole show was staged to a T."

He also maintains that Kim has owned her $2 million engagement ring for years, and says that during her romance with Bush, he once arranged a photo op with her to show off the sparkler.

According to TMZ, Kim klaims that Jaxson has hurt her reputation with his "defamatory statements," and, in addition to his silence, she's seeking at least $200,000 in damages.

At the crux of her argument is a confidentiality agreement Jaxson allegedly signed when they worked together several years ago. An insider maintains that their professional relationship was just a one-time thing for a blog, and she "barely" remembers who he is.

Kardashian is also apparently puzzled by Jaxson's gum-flapping about her wedding and marriage, considering they haven't spoken since long before she met Humphries.

Still, it doesn't appear that Jaxson is eager to zip it.

"I have never signed an agreement dealing with confidentiality with Kim Kardashian," he insists to TMZ. "I have an agreement in my possession that does not have either parties signature on it."

