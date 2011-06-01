That pesky sex tape and the occasional clothing-optional magazine spread notwithstanding, Kim Kardashian is a traditional kind of girl. And when she walks down the aisle with newly minted fiancé Kris Humphries, she'll stick with convention.

Insiders tell TMZ that the starlet, 30, will "for sure" take her basketball beau's last name when they get hitched.

That means after the couple's planned royal-wedding-rivaling ceremony this summer, the bride will endorse the many hefty nuptial-generated checks she's expected to receive with the name Kim Humphries.

That decision might not sit well with Kardashian's mom-ager, Kris Jenner, who is apparently still getting used to the creepiness of having a son-in-law with the same name.

"I don't think she should take his name and be Kim Humphries," Jenner recently opined to PopEater. "I think she needs to be Kim Kardashian because she's worked so hard to get where she is."

As for why the lovebirds of six long months are so eager to get down the aisle instead of drawing out the process for maximum publicity, Life & Style has a theory.

"The wedding is going to be at the end of July or the beginning of August," tattles a source. "The reason they're rushing it is because they want to do it before the basketball season starts again, so that they have time to have a romantic honeymoon!"

And perhaps get a jumpstart on their procreation plans.

"We talk about [kids] all the time," Kim tells People. "In the next year, we want to maybe try to start a family."

Or sooner, if it's up to OK! magazine, which loves nothing more than a misleading cover story on a would-be stork visit (see Aniston, Jennifer).

"I'm having a baby!" proclaims Kim from the front of this week's tab. "I can't stop crying."

But don't buy a baby-sized pair of Louboutins just yet. The story is all about how Kardashian is in a "hurry" to hear the pitter-patter of little feet, not how she actually has a Kris-shaped bun in her oven.

"This is crazy! I am NOT pregnant!" Kardashian huffed Wednesday on her website. "Magazines can be so tricky with their wording! The inside states that one day I want a baby! But I'm not pregnant!"

And in a final bit of Kardashian-Humphries nuptial news, People mag has the details on the Biblical verses inscribed on Kim's 20-carat, $2 million engagement ring.

"There's one verse [Proverbs 31: 10-31] about the perfect godly woman," explains Kris of the passage that begins, "A wife of noble character who can find? She is worth far more than rubies."

The second etching, from 1 John 3:18, "is about love," shares the basketballer, referring to a selection that reads, "Dear children, let us not love with words or tongue but with actions and in truth."

"It took me … a few days to pick them out and research the perfect ones," says Humphries, adding that the third inscription is a simple "K [hearts] K."

