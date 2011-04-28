Restraint has never much concerned LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, and their wedding last Friday proved to be no exception. The newlyweds share all the details of their Malibu nuptials with the new issue of People magazine, including exclusive photos (see them in the video above) and the bride's emotional reaction upon first laying eyes on her handmade Reem Acra gown.

"When I opened it, I started crying," LeAnn recalls. "The dress was stunning."

While previous reports have pointed out that Acra also created the wedding dress of Eddie's first wife, Brandi Glanville, People focuses on the design, specifically, "all-over pearls in a range of sizes and white paillettes on nude silk chiffon."

"I was definitely a little bit of a sexier bride, but it was still beautiful and sweet," says the Twitter-addicted singer, who describes her bridal look as "a little bit Old Hollywood and bohemian."

Aisle-walk accessories included a 25-carat, $250,000 art deco brooch and 10-carat diamond earrings, all from Neil Lane, along with 20 bracelets (10 stacked on each arm).

"I was just in awe," Cibrian dutifully gushes of seeing his bride all dolled up.

And lest you forget, the photo op-loving couple's public road to romance included many potholes.

"We've overcome just about everything we possibly could to be together," notes Rimes, presumably referring to those pesky spouses both had when they first fell for each another. "Nothing's quite come easy in this relationship, except for us knowing that we belong together."

Hence, selecting Patty Griffin's "When It Don't Come Easy" to accompany their first dance as husband and wife.

Other music from the day included a song LeAnn recorded for Eddie.

"I had a moment by myself [before the nuptials] where I played a song she wrote for me specifically for the wedding, 'How Much a Heart Can Hold,'" he shares with the mag. "It was so beautiful. I just started crying."

