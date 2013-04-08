We're long past the point of worrying about Rihanna and her ill-fated belief in true love with Chris Brown. But it's still kind of a relief to see that the rekindled fickle romance may not be burning hot and heavy at the moment. On Saturday night in Los Angeles, Brown was snapped enjoying a tête-à-tête with a blonde while partying at hot spot Playhouse.

The outing came a day after a judge postponed a review over apparent irregularities in his probation-required community service, which stems from the plea deal in his 2009 assault on Rihanna.

In photographs from the club, Brown can be seen chitchatting and twining fingers with the unknown but seemingly poor decision-making lady in question. At one point, he appeared to present her with a $300 bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne.

But it turns out she's a staffer at the club, and she says that Chris is not her type, although not for the obvious reason.

"I am always Chris' waitress," Keisha Kimball explains to TMZ. "I know him and am friends with his friends. Nothing has ever happened. I just work there. In the photos, he was handing me a bottle to drink out of. Of course, people are going to twist it another way. I don't go for black guys."

It's probably important to point out that Brown failed to tip Kimball on Saturday, which might explain why she blabbed about him to the media.

She also denies playing any part in the latest round of RiRi breakup rumors: "Whatever is going on between Rihanna and Chris Brown is between them. I'm not trying to be a homewrecker."

Meanwhile, the impulse control-deficient singer also spent some time getting to know a Manhattan waitress. That's according to the New York Post, which claims he sidled up to one Karizma Ramirez while hanging out at hot spot Finale over Easter weekend.

"They hit it off and headed out together," relays a source. "They also spent Easter Sunday together."

Rihanna, for her part, surfaced on Sunday in courtside seats with a male companion as they cheered on the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center, where she's set to perform on Monday night.

"I'm just a regular guy so I be thinking, 'Man, I hope ain't nobody hitting that,'" Brown recently told New York radio station Power 105.1 of his relationship insecurities. "But you can't be the jealous boyfriend. I can't be calling her constantly asking what she's doing. You know you kind of got to put that trust out there and just hope nothing happens."

