It's come to this: With few red-carpet invitations coming her way, Lindsay Lohan now has to get her fashion fix while strutting into court, with details of her ensemble leaked as if she were still working the "Mean Girls" promotional circuit.

So, what did LiLo style on Friday as she faced the music on grand theft charges? Unlike her previous appearances, the onetime actress turned slow-motion train wreck kept her bustline under wraps, opting for her most conservative look yet.

According to TMZ, Lindsay billowed past the waiting photographers in vintage blue sailor pants from Lanvin, which also provided her peep-toe platform heels.

On top, she slipped into a snug, dark-blue Wolford bodysuit (that should make bathroom breaks a bit of a challenge) and a white-fringed scarf (it's the color of innocence, you know).

And because no fight against felony charges is complete without the right accessories, the sunglass-sporting Lohan bedecked herself with a Fendi bag, gold bracelet and several sparkly rings.

What do you think of Lindsay's duds? Did she strike the right style note for such a serious matter, or is she facing a visit from the fashion police? Tell us in the comments.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL AND MSN:

Lindsay signs for Gotti movie

Lindsay and other stars tweet about their vacations

Read more Hot Gossip