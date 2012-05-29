Being on that island was even less fun than we thought. During a Twitter chat this week to promote his new "Wild Things" documentary series, Dominic Monaghan accused his former "Lost" co-star, Matthew Fox, of routinely using violence against women.

It all started when someone asked Monaghan to "holla at matthew fox and tell him to get a twitter i beg of you."

The actor responded succinctly: "he beats women. No thanks."

Fox, you'll recall, escaped charges last August after a Cleveland party-bus driver accused him of punching her in the crotch and breast when she refused to give him a ride.

The original tweeter then loudly replied, "I KNOW IT WAS WRONG BUT WHAT?! WHAT ABOUT ALL THOSE GOOD TIMES YOU HAD TOGETHER?!"

Those would-be "good times" between the erstwhile Charlie and Jack were apparently few and far between.

"you don't know either of us," explained Dominic. "he beats women. not isolated incidents. often. not interested."

That explosive allegation didn't sit well with some of his followers.

"Spreading an accusation that EVEN eww-TMZ didn't make... How classy," sniped one. "Hope Matthew Fox sues you for defamation."

Monaghan doesn't seem worried: "an accusation is when you 'claim' someone did something wrong. i know," he tweeted, adding, "And it's very difficult to sue someone for speaking the truth."

A legal rep for Fox, who was nabbed in Oregon earlier this month on a DUI charge, did not respond to our request for comment.

Monaghan, by the way, had nicer words for other "Lost" castmates, including Jorge "Hugo" Garcia, whom he described as "extremely huggable."

