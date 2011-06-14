That tapping sound you hear? It's the tabloids doing a happy dance over Jennifer Aniston's rumored romance with Justin Theroux now that a supposedly wronged third party has entered the mix.

The New York Post is pushing an all too familiar love triangle story line with the former Mrs. Brad Pitt, blaming her budding connection with the scruffy actor-writer for the fizzling of his 14-year, live-in relationship with costume designer Heidi Bivens.

"Heidi is heartbroken. She was completely blindsided," sniffles a source. "She and Justin had been together for years, they had a home. Then he met Jennifer and everything changed. At first he claimed he and Jen were friends."

Bivens' mom brushed off the romance chatter last month, insisting to Star, "It's not true at all. That's from Justin's own mouth. … It's been just a big, big misunderstanding -- and you can take that as the truth."

Now, Heidi feels "devastated" and has moved out of their shared New York digs.

"Heidi and Justin have been together for 14 years," states her rep. "They met when she was 20 years old and he 24, and yes, she just moved out of their home last weekend. She has no comment."

Aniston, 42, and Theroux, 39, met last fall on the Georgia set of "Wanderlust," and in recent weeks they have progressed from group dinners to get-togethers with Jen's BFFs Courteney Cox and Chelsea Handler to some grope-heavy PDA at the MTV Movie Awards.

But a Justin insider dismisses the notion of casting Aniston in an Angelina Jolie-like role in the breakup.

"Things were already over between him and Heidi before he got close to Jen," the spy explains to the paper, with another adding to Us that the longtime couple were "on and off for years."

"He had been trying to leave her for a while," says the snitch. "He broke it off for good in March."

And with Theroux spending so much time in Los Angeles, "Things are moving fast [with Jen]," sources tattle to the Post. "They are practically living together."

The seemingly "inseparable" pair even agreed to pose together at an MTV afterparty, a move that Us believes signals a change in Aniston's usual cloak-and-dagger approach to her love life.

"She doesn't want him to get frustrated with her usual covert way of doing things," explained a Theroux insider. "So she's compromising and relaxing about the paparazzi."

Plus, Justin is "edgier than the guys Jen usually dates," a confidant recently told People. "She really likes him!"

