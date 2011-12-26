Is Maria Shriver so filled with the joy of the holiday season that she may be willing to forgive estranged husband Arnold Schwarzenegger his transgressions, which include fathering a secret son with the family's longtime housekeeper?

TMZ claims such a Christmas miracle could be possible, because Shriver has supposedly confided to friends that she's having "second thoughts" and feeling "unsure" about divorcing the star-cum-politician.

(Side note: First person who makes an "I'll be back" joke has to watch a double feature of "Twins" and "Junior.")

Before you join us in hollering "Oh, honey, no!" Maria's reasons for allegedly reconsidering the breakup range from her Catholic faith, which frowns upon divorce, to Ahnuld's recent attentiveness.

Seems he "desperately" wants to salvage their 25-year union, which produced four children, and he has been "extremely sweet" in an attempt to woo her back. His courting tactics are said to include showering Shriver with gifts.

The couple has remained civil since separating in May, meeting up for meals with their kids and occasionally attending church services together.

Schwarzenegger, 64, and Shriver, 56, married in 1986 at the Kennedy compound in Hyannis Port, Mass.

"I love her and I will always take care of her," Arnold assured Maria's powerful clan at the rehearsal dinner. "Nobody should worry."

The pair tied the knot without a prenuptial agreement, and they've reportedly hammered out an agreement to divvy up their estimated $400 million fortune.

So, what do you think about the possibility of a reconciliation? Bad idea doomed to fail or worth a shot? Tell us in the comments ...

