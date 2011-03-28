Mariah Carey isn't waiting until her twins arrive to introduce them to her most favorite thing in the world. To brighten up her birthday on Sunday -- and perhaps relax after her false labor alarm -- the divalicious chanteuse broke out some body paint and decorated her very swollen belly with her signature insect, a butterfly.

And joy of joys, she shared a picture of her artistically rendered -- and gloriously a-popping -- tummy with the masses.

"My attempt @ festiveness on 327! For ATLITL thank u + I♥U!" excitedly tweeted Mariah, who just turned 41 or 42, depending on which source you believe. "Comin soon #dembabies! LYMA+thanx 4 making me happy:)."

In honor of the Nick Cannon-spawned boy and girl buns baking in her oven, Carey had one of the butterfly's wings painted blue and the other pink. Written above the equal opportunity insect: "dem babies," the mom-to-be's affectionate tag for her twins.

Mariah has made her fans a part of her incubation process thanks to Twitter, even revealing her weekend trip to the hospital after experiencing labor pains.

"So dem babies really wanted 2 celebrate w/us/share the anniversary! I started having contractions last night..went 2 the hospital," she wrote (for some reason, she refers to her birthday as her anniversary). "Finally they said I could come home after they got it under control but ... they almost came on 3/27- happy anniversary in deed!!! We have a few more weeks 2 go but- wow!!!: )"

While Carey counts down to the stork's arrival, her hubby is simply hoping to stay conscious during their debut.

"I am probably going to faint in the delivery room! I need to man up!" Cannon tweeted late last week. "Or maybe I should say WOMAN UP, since they are the ones that have to be the strongest in the whole ordeal!"

