Looks like Cupid has been overindulging in the wine coolers again, resulting in another random coupling. The New York Post says Mary-Kate Olsen, 25, has fallen for Olivier Sarkozy, the 42-year-old half-brother of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy and head of the powerful, multi-billion-dollar private equity firm the Carlyle Group.

The mini-mogul, who has been flying solo since splitting from so-called "bad-boy artist" Nate Lowman in 2010, has reportedly been seeing Sarkozy for about a month, and they made the scene in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend.

According to the paper, MK and the investment banker are "head over heels."

Sarkozy, who holds dual American and French citizenship, settled his divorce with wife Charlotte last year after a bitter battle over their prenuptial agreement. They have two children. He was last linked to Stella Schnabel, the actress daughter of artist and filmmaker Julian.

Prior to her two-year romance with Lowman, Mary-Kate dated photographer Maxwell Snow and Greek billion-heir Stavros Niarchos.

