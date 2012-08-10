After spending quality time this summer mixing and mingling with the Kennedy clan in Hyannis Port, Mass., Taylor Swift returned home to Nashville, Tenn., this week, but she didn't go alone. The sweet-faced popster, 22, was snapped around town with new boyfriend Conor Kennedy, 18, who was soon subjected to that most stressful part of dating: meeting the parents.

In a blurry photo taken at a Nashville restaurant, Kennedy, whose mother Mary committed suicide in May amid a bitter divorce from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is seen dining with Swift and her rumored-to-be-splitting folks, Scott and Andrea.

And their quick trip south was well-documented on social media.

During one sighting at a barbecue joint, an excited fan asked Taylor to pose for a photo, and, not realizing Conor's boyfriend status, had him snap the pic.

Another declared her meeting with Swift "the best day of my life," recounting, "We saw her with her new boyfriend. We told her how happy we were for her and she had the biggest smile on her face. God is so good."

Something tells us the Almighty has more important things to worry about than the happiness of the wholesome country crooner. Still, her parental meet-and-greet and together-time with Conor in Nashville is yet another sign (following their caught-on-camera Hyannis Port PDA) that their romance has gone from zero to serious in two months flat.

"They've already said, 'I love you,'" a source tells the New York Post, with another insider gushing to People, "Taylor is swept off her feet. She thinks he is the one right now."

