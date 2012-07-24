The Jackson family situation has officially moved from odd to off the wall. Days after matriarch Katherine Jackson was apparently moved to Arizona by several of her offspring, triggering a missing persons report and leaving Michael's children, Prince, 15, Paris, 14, and Blanket, 10, unable to contact their legal guardian, the turmoil has intensified.

"8 days and counting. something is really off," Paris tweeted on Monday. "This isn't like her at all .. i wanna talk directly to my grandmother!!"

Her frustration grew on Tuesday as she vowed revenge: "9 days and counting… so help me god i will make whoever did this pay."

That tweet followed a "family disturbance" on Monday at the Calabasas, Calif., mansion shared by Katherine and the kids.

According to a statement from Katherine's lawyers, "Certain Jackson family members ambushed [her] home after their vehicle tore through security gates on the tails of the SUV containing Michael Jackson's children. After exiting their vehicles, Jackson family members ran up to Michael's children as they yelled and began to aggressively grab at the cell phones in their hands."

Security apparently hustled the kids off to a "safe location" and the cops were called. In a statement, police said "a physical altercation had occurred, a battery. It involved members of the Jackson family."

"It was just total chaos when Jermaine, Randy and Janet descended on the house," a source tells Radar Online. "Paris was absolutely hysterical and kept telling her uncles to just bring her grandmother home. The plan to take the kids out of the house was going to be a publicity stunt. The kids were going to be paraded into the house in Arizona where Katherine is staying and those photos would be published on a website favored by Randy Jackson."

Surveillance video seems to show the children greeting their relatives before things take a turn. Prince makes a beeline into the house with Randy following, while Janet appears to grab for Paris' cell phone before the teen storms away. Both Janet and Randy look to be recording the confrontation on their own phones.

TMZ, which has a photo ostensibly showing Janet and Jermaine outside the house on Monday afternoon, believes this has all been part of a long-standing plan to "convince Katherine that Michael's will was a fraud and the executors had to go."

Contend Katherine's attorneys, "One of the family members who was part of the ambush admitted that a plan has been in place for the last three years to remove Katherine Jackson from her home and her beloved grandchildren."

Radar says Prince, Paris and Blanket met with their court-appointed advocate on Monday night, while TMZ reports the executors of MJ's estate now plan to seek an emergency guardianship, claiming that Katherine's absence has left the trio "in danger and without supervision."

Since the kids stand to inherit the bulk of Michael's fortune, which has grown considerably since his 2009 death, the executors feel responsible for protecting them "from undue influences, bullying, greed, and other unfortunate circumstances," they said in a statement. The King of Pop's will left nothing to his siblings.

"Yes, there is a big conspiracy going on," a source notes to Radar, "and it's being orchestrated by Michael's brothers and sisters to get their hands on his money."

TMZ reports the children's cousin, TJ Jackson (he's Tito's son), will make a bid for temporary guardianship, and the trio supports the move.

"I know it's completely unfair for them to do this to you and your brothers," TJ, 34, tweeted to Paris on Monday. "We will keep trying. I love you."

Last week, Janet, Jermaine, Randy, Rebbie and Tito signed a letter demanding the resignations of the estate's executors and branding Michael's will "fake, flawed and fraudulent."

"We feel that there is a conspiracy to deflect the attention away from a letter," the siblings said Monday in a statement to ABC News, calling the missing persons report on their mother "fallacious." "We feel there is strong evidence that supports the falsification of documents in order to take over and profit from the estate of our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. This is being handled by the proper authorities and due process will take place."

Paris, meanwhile, refuses to play along. She tweeted her agreement when one of her followers opined, "Now people can see why your dad was away from his siblings." Her response: "Exactly."

