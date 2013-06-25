First Skynet, now Miley Cyrus' Twitter. The popster's account apparently became self-aware on Monday, or at least that's the story she seems to be spinning after a strange tweet to her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, appeared in her feed then quickly disappeared.

"@billyraycyrus since you won't reply to my texts I'll give you an hour tell the truth or I'll tell it for you," warned Miley('s Twitter account). A photo of her posing with an unknown woman accompanied the ostensible threat.

A little while later, however, the ultimatum and the picture were gone, and Cyrus was backpedaling: "Wtf? My twitter was just actin all types of cray!"

Was she hacked? Did her Twitter achieve consciousness and decide it didn't like the catchy strains of "Achy Breaky Heart"? We may never know. Either way, the lady in question was soon identified as actress Dylis Croman, who appeared opposite Billy Ray in a recent Broadway production of "Chicago."

It's unclear what, exactly, Miley('s Twitter account) was allegedly threatening to expose, but the photo raised plenty of eyebrows considering her mom, Tish, just filed for divorce from Billy Ray, a move that came after 19 years of marriage. It also came three years after he did the same before changing his mind.

Hours before the split went public, Miley expressed frustration with her father over his lack of communication: "@billyraycyrus, "since your texts and email obviously aren't working would you like to talk like this?"

Meanwhile, Billy Ray and Tish appear to be keeping things friendly. On Sunday, they were snapped arm in arm as they exited a Los Angeles-area restaurant together.

