By Kat Giantis

Madonna. Cher. Yanni. Pop culture loves its single-named celebrities, so color us unsurprised that Lindsay Lohan is taking time from her busy schedule of criminal proceedings and nonstop club-hopping to pare down her moniker.

That's according to mom-of-the-century Dina Lohan, who tells PopEater that her jailbird offspring has decided to ditch her ubiquitous last name.

"Lindsay is dropping the Lohan and just going by Lindsay," the spotlight-loving mom-ager explains. "Plus, me and [younger daughter] Ali will be officially changing our last names back to my maiden name, Sullivan."

In the wake of her semi-successful lawsuit against E-Trade for an ad featuring a "milkaholic" baby named Lindsay, the onetime actress apparently feels she no longer needs her surname.

An added incentive to going with a mononym: She wouldn't have to share a name with her execrable dad, Michael Lohan, who landed back behind bars this week for allegedly attacking sometime girlfriend Kate Major.

"So many of the greatest people in showbiz are known by just their first name. Look at Oprah and Beyonce. Now you can add Lindsay to that list," points out a slightly delusional "family friend," whose name likely rhymes with "Lina Dohan." "And it's a way for them all to start over. No one in the family want anything to do with Lindsay's father anymore and that includes sharing a last name."

Also getting in on the name-changing action is Lindsay's little brother, the unfortunately christened Michael Lohan Jr., who has apparently started going by the name Michael Cameron.

Not that we blame him in the slightest.

Meanwhile, Dina flaps her hard-working gums to RadarOnline about Lindsay's decision to reject a plea deal and instead go to trial over accusations that she stole a $2,500 necklace from a jewelry store.

"She was never going to plead guilty to a crime she didn't commit," says Mama Lohan Sullivan. "All along Lindsay has never wavered regarding her innocence."

Dina also believes the endlessly analyzed surveillance footage will be Lindsay's ticket to freedom: "I saw the entire security tape, and it showed the necklace clearly being loaned to Lindsay."

Of course it did.

Alas, Lindsay's troubles continue to pile up. According to TMZ, police are taking another look at the run-in she reportedly had in December with a Betty Ford staffer.

